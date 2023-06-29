Daily Schmankerl: Sadio Mané keeps failing with public relations at Bayern Munich; Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool?; Real Madrid could push Kylian Mbappe move to 2024; Manchester United, Chelsea among clubs eyeing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; and MORE!

The public relations manager for Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané went on to a television program in Senegal and spoke over Mané’s first season in Bavaria.

Somehow, it started out okay...then trailed off — just like Mané’s first season in Bavaria.

“I don’t think Sadio had a bad season. The season started in August, he got injured in November and was out for 4 months. All in all, he had 12 goals & 6 assists despite not playing for 4 months - that’s not nothing,” Bacary Cissé told 2stv in Senegal (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He also had 10 goals disallowed by VAR. That, in part, means that his teammates did not adapt to his game, which was very quick. I think if they had adapted to his game, Sadio would probably have scored five more goals. I’m optimistic because I know him well.”

Geez....for a person specializing in public relations, that bolded part of the statement was, well, terrible. Surely, it did require some adjustment for the Bayern Munich players, but that is a situation that required reciprocation. Mané did little to adjust his own game to fit in with his new teammates.

Cissé went on to briefly discuss the transfer rumors surrounding his client.

“I haven’t heard about approaches (from Saudi Arabia). What’s certain is that he stays at Bayern. He signed for three years. He spent one year and still has two. So yes, for now he stays at Bayern,” Cissé said.

For now? This guy might be the worst PR person ever. The whole point of having someone like him to not say things like and to keep things as amicable as possible even in the worst situations.

Anyway, Mané’s situation will be one to watch in the coming weeks as many are expecting Bayern Munich to try and sell him.

Union Berlin might be getting close to a move with Inter Milan defender and Germany international Robin Gosens:

As in previous years, 1. FC Union Berlin is busy putting together the squad for the coming season in the early stages of the transfer period. Because Oliver Ruhnert, managing director of professional football, and coach Urs Fischer want to have all the players together as quickly as possible so that the newcomers can integrate and adapt to the “iron” game system. When selecting potential new signings, Union will now pay more attention to “that we want to develop as a footballer,” Ruhnert continued. The focus is primarily on signing a new left-back. The Berliners are currently flirting with Robin Gosens, who is currently still under contract with Inter Milan. There have already been initial talks with the German national player, but according to kicker information, 1. FC Union has not yet made an offer to the top Italian club. But that will probably change soon.

Gosens would be a terrific fit at Union Berlin and would certainly be likely to get the playing time he desires ahead of the Euro 2024 tourney — something that might not be guaranteed at Inter Milan.

It is no secret that RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai is an incredible talent, so it makes sense that some of the biggest clubs in the world have had an eye on him at one point or another.

Bayern Munich was in the mix a couple of years ago before the Hungarian moved to Die Roten Bullen, but now Liverpool FC could make a move for the dazzling 22-year-old:

Liverpool exploring move for Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig. #LFC met his camp this week; latest attacking mid to be considered. Unclear if it develops due to price but is desired profile. Unrelated to potential Carvalho loan @TheAthleticFC #RBLeipzig https://t.co/KDuUIpoxGT — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 28, 2023

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.

Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been linked to Wolfsburg center-back Micky van de Ven, but it appears that the youngster is also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur:

Tottenham have added Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven to a shortlist which also includes Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen as they search for a new center-back.

Van de Ven has also been linked to Liverpool.

90Min.com captured a few reports on a potential move by Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid. Let’s take a look at how that situation is going...

According to The Sun, Manchester United will also be a player for Mbappé:

Manchester United have been tipped to rival Real in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Per RMC Sport, there is some doubt that Real Madrid can actually sign Mbappé:

Ferland Mendy’s agent has claimed in an interview that Real don’t have the finances to sign Mbappe this summer. “They cannot cope with his salary of €40m net per year, plus the famous bonus of €30m net per year. He earns between €70m to €75m net, while Benzema earned €13m.”

Finally, The Athletic thinks that Real Madrid would be willing to transition any fee it would conceivably pay for Mbappé into a signing bonus if he waits a year and moves to Los Blancos on a free transfer:

If Real wait until next year to sign Mbappe as a free agent, they could offer similar terms to the deal proposed in 2022 - including a €130m signing bonus.

If Bayern Munich ultimately fails to get Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and wants Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, it will have to fight off Manchester United, Chelsea FC, and Liverpool FC:

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will reportedly hold a meeting with the agents of Victor Osimhen in the next few days. The three clubs are set to speak to his representatives after it was claimed he has decided on a move to the Premier League.

