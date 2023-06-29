Toni Kroos slams German national team performances

Real Madrid star and former Bayern Munich prospect Toni Kroos retired from the German national team, but does keep an eye on his old squad...sort of.

Kroos admitted to not watching Germany’s games closely, but did not like much of what he did see when he was tuned in.

“I don’t think there’s any form there at all,” Kroos said on the Baywatch Berlin podcast (as captured by Sport1). “I think they lack confidence for the most part and they don’t have many people to pull them along a bit at the moment.”

Kroos was only able to analyze a little bit of what he saw, mostly because he barely watched.

“So, it’s a bit of a kicking game without a big buildup. I didn’t watch the last game, a few parts before that, but that’s what comes across a bit,” said Kroos,

When asked about Germany’s defeat to Colombia defeat, Kroos said, “You think I watched that?”