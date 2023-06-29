Tottenham’s last hope to convince Harry Kane to stay amid Bayern Munich transfer interest

Harry Kane’s desire to win trophies is no secret, nor is the fact that it’s looking increasingly unlikely to happen at Tottenham. But while Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Bayern Munich are locked in tense negotiations over the English striker’s future, there’s one last hope to convince Kane to stay at his boyhood club.

That hope is incoming Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, according to football.london Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold. The 57-year-old coach, who is coming by way of Celtic, will hold talks with Kane after the international break return on July 12th, and will have a chance to pitch his vision to the want-away striker.

According to Gold, Postecoglou’s record of silverware with Celtic (which includes two league titles and two cup wins in his two seasons there) and his attacking flair will be the main feathers in his cap. To be fair, the last time a team not named Celtic or Rangers won the Scottish top flight was 1984/85 (Aberdeen).

Is this any cause for Thomas Tuchel, with his recent struggles coaxing goals out of his Bayern and Chelsea FC teams, to worry? Probably not: there’s still the trophies angle to consider, and while Bayern can pitch to Kane that he’ll be the missing link to their Champions League campaign, Spurs are out of Europe entirely in 2022/23 after finishing eighth.

Still: don’t count it out entirely. If negotiations prove tough and Postecoglou can conjure up some of his famous charm, maybe Kane decides he’s comfortable enough to see how the season unfolds.

Want more transfer talk? Then check out our latest podcast episode! Tom and Rayyan review the signings to date and look at the latest rumors as of the end of June, and how the pieces might all come together next season. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

And while you’re at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!