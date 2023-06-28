Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways end partnership

Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways have formally announced an end to their business partnership via a release on FCBayern.com:

FC Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways have worked together very successfully since 2018. During this period, FC Bayern has won the Champions League and Qatar Airways has been awarded the title of ‘Best Airline in the World’. Both sides have been united by a common understanding of quality, and both sides bring people together.

The contract between FC Bayern and Qatar Airways ends by mutual agreement on 30 June 2023 after five very exciting years together.

The connections that FC Bayern has been able to forge with its fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways will remain. Both partners have actively promoted an exchange between cultures. It has always been the goal of FC Bayern and Qatar Airways to connect people through football, including women’s football. Trusting, open exchanges have created friendships that will continue.