Report: Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to sign Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips

No Declan Rice? No problem! Just sign the next best available English midfielder!

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Harry Kane and Kalvin Phillips? What a window this would be, eh?
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bayern Munich looks all set to set the transfer market ablaze with some shadow-ninja-style recruitment. It still feels like Brazzo-level cooking, what with all these exciting transfer rumours floating around. Was Bayern Munich’s strong interest in Declan Rice a mere smokescreen for what is their pursuit of the actual prize — Kalvin Phillips?

Now that Arsenal has all but sealed the deal for Rice, Bayern Munich has shifted its sights elsewhere in the same isle. Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips may not possess the same incredible passing range or the explosiveness of the West Ham superstar but makes up for it with his insane work rate and grit in defense. And Thomas Tuchel, who suddenly has a huge say in squad composition, might want to swoop in and seal this transfer.

Phillips is 27. in the prime of his career, and nothing more than a benchwarmer for Manchester City. Being criminally underutilized in the most stacked club in the world hardly does justice to his abilities. A club like Bayern Munich would give him a great shot at some silverware while enabling him to play a key role in the club’s successes. However, there may be one problem - Bayern’s own depth in midfield.

Having just signed another defensive-minded midfield workhorse in Konrad Laimer, Bayern Munich is already stacked in those positions. Even if the club manages to sell both Marcel Sabitzer and Ryan Gravenberch, Phillips would have to compete with Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer for minutes, given that Joshua Kimmich always starts. Won’t this just be a lateral move for the player?

1.FC Koeln v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga
This man right here always starts. Always.
Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Then there’s the small matter of the transfer fee. Manchester City is known to milk money out of player sales. Will the player be available for anything less than 25 million? Highly unlikely. Is Bayern ready to splash money on Manchester City’s 5th choice midfielder and battle with the likes of Manchester United and West Ham in the process? Remains to be seen.

There is no denying, however, that this transfer window feels like it’ll be one to remember.

