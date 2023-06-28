Report: Thomas Tuchel wants Kyle Walker at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is all set to undergo a squad revamp this season. The board has hinted that there may be major changes in the squad and the imminent departures of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, coupled with more potential sales in the near future (Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nübel, Ryan Gravenberch, etc.) mean that the club needs to be ready to pounce on the desired replacements when the opportunity presents itself.

One area that the club would have to focus on is the defense, and having already added an offensive fullback in Raphaël Guerreiro, the club may be looking to further bolster its defensive depth with the addition of a versatile defender in Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a fan of the player and is locked in on bringing him to Munich.

Kyle Walker is a personal target of Tuchel, with whom he had contact after the CL quarterfinal. With Azpilicueta, Tuchel has lined up an alternative. Raphaël Guerreiro is also a Tuchel signing. The coach personally convinced him of a move to Munich [@SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 27, 2023

Granted, Walker is 33 and in the twilight of his career, and would certainly not be the most robust signing, but it is certainly possible that the Bayern management views his versatility as an asset. However, Manchester City is still in negotiations with the player to extend his contract beyond 2024, so signing him won’t be easy. It also wouldn’t make a lot of sense to spend more than 10 million in transfer fees for the player, with Noussair Mazraoui already a world-class RB option and Bayern looking to buy more CBs.

If Tuchel and co. are able to convince the player and bring him to Munich for peanuts, this could be a silent masterstroke. This would add depth in two positions and bring a lot of experience to Bayern’s backline.

Besides, Harry Kane would find it quite nice to have fellow countrymen at his new club.