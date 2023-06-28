Did Thomas Tuchel help push Bayern Munich into the bidding fray for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has had Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on his transfer radar for quite a while, even going back to his days with Chelsea FC.

If you believe Sport Bild’s account on how things have erupted between Bayern Munich and Kane of late, you should probably credit Tuchel for being the driving force behind the interest:

Harry Kane was a top transfer target for Thomas Tuchel since Hasan Salihamidžić was still in charge. Salihamidžić, however, hesitated to contact the striker’s management as he didn’t get the green light from the supervisory board. Now with Tuchel sitting directly next to Hoeneß, Hainer, and Rummenigge in the transfer meetings, he managed to convince the bosses to pursue a deal for Kane, which previously was considered financially unfeasible.

Tuchel’s admiration for Kane certainly runs deep and — if the recent reports are true — he might have urged Bayern Munich to leave its comfort zone in a more serious attempt to obtain the star striker.

Will that nudge ultimately be successful?