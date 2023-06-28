Is Thomas Tuchel gaining too much power at Bayern Munich?

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is acquiring more power by the day within the walls of Säbener Straße:

Thomas Tuchel is the most ‘powerful’ coach in Bayern’s history when it comes to squad planning. The coach is enjoying the situation and is not in a rush for a new sporting director to be appointed. All people in charge are listening to Tuchel’s wishes.

For years at Bayern Munich, the coach certainly had some input in transfer dealings, but did not hold enough clout to really be considered the “shot caller” of the personnel group. Now, that might have changed:

Bayern’s transfer philosophy has changed under Tuchel. Now the coach picks the player and explains why they should be signed. The bosses then try to fulfill Tuchel’s wishes. Tuchel’s role is ‘manager’ as it is the case in England. Thomas Tuchel has both Hoeneß and Rummenigge by his side. Ancelotti, for example, was a Rummenigge coach. Hoeneß was against him. The same goes for Flick. Kovac had Rummenigge against him. The fact Tuchel has both with him adds to his power at the club.

Of course, this differs greatly than how things operated when Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was the sporting director:

When Salihamidžić was in charge, it was: the sporting director puts the squad together, the coach works with what he has. Flick, Kovac, Nagelsmann had to accept that. It was the same for Heynckes, Guardiola. Now Tuchel is in charge.

BFW Analysis

As always, there should be some skepticism in regard to exactly what Tuchel’s role in the transfer planning is. There is no doubt that his opinion carries weight, but how much? Bayern Munich has always been leery about giving one person too much power.

Would the supervisory board make an exception for Tuchel? It seems doubtful, but that does not mean that the manager’s voice does not carry more weight now than it did when coaches like Niko Kovac, Hansi Flick, and Julian Nagelsmann were at the helm.