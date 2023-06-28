Three reasons why Harry Kane should move to Bayern Munich — and three reasons he should stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich is my favorite team in Europe, but over the last five years Tottenham Hotspur have become a close second. So, as you may have guessed, the rumors surrounding a possible transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern has me both excited and depressed. Kane is a special player and could help Bayern accomplish goals that they have missed out on the past three seasons. However, I (as a delusional fan) still think he can accomplish something at Spurs. Here are three reasons Kane should transfer to Bayern – and three reasons he should stay with Spurs.

Reasons Kane should move to Bayern

1. Bayern wins Trophies

Over the past decade, Bayern have won more trophies than some clubs can dream of winning in their entire history – including 11 straight Bundesliga titles and two European trebles. Kane has been scrutinized throughout his career for not winning a major trophy with club or country. In fact, the only trophy Spurs have won in Kane’s time with the senior team was the Allianz Cup – a preseason tournament held at Bayern’s Allianz Arena. Maybe this is a sign that he will win more trophies if he just played in Munich full time!

2. A Potential Reunion with Kyle Walker

Walker moved to Spurs from Southampton in 2009 – the same year Kane was starting to break into the senior teams for Spurs. Both players would go on multiple loans before starring together for the senor team where they played together for a great five seasons before Walker broker Spurs’ fans hears by moving to Manchester City. Not that the connection would yield anything directly on the phone, either on of them moving could solidify the move for the other.

3. An Ambassador for the Bundesliga

Throughout history, the English National Team have selected predominantly from the Premier League. In fact, since 2006, there have only been five players selected from outside the Premier League. If the captain of the Three Lions were to transfer to the Bundesliga, Kane could help break the stigma of the Bundesliga being a farmers’ league. It Walker comes too, Bayern could have two players on the England team going in to next year’s Euros.

Reasons Kane should stay at Tottenham

1. Tottenham is his childhood club

Harry Kane almost means the same for Spurs that Thomas Müller means to Bayern. Kane was born in North London. At nine years-old, Kane was rejected by Spurs’ North London Derby rivals Arsenal. Shortly after, he moved to Spurs and the rest is history. Playing his entire career at Tottenham – especially these days – would be almost unheard of. Whether he wins a trophy with Spurs or not, Kane would be respected for staying with his childhood club for his entire career.

2. He could be the next Bryce Harper

For those of you not familiar, Bryce Harper is one of the best baseball players currently in Major League Baseball who started his career with the Washington Nationals. Frustrated by lack of pay and titles, Harper moved to Chuck’s Phillies after the 2018 season. In 2019, the Nationals won the World Series. Bayern barely won a trophy last season. There is a chance that Bayern’s run of winning trophies finally comes to an end next season and Spurs finally win one of England’s cups or maybe even the league (delusional fan, remember?). This would go down as the Spursiest thing that Kane has ever done.

3. The Bundesliga is no walk in the English Gardens

Moving from the Premier League to the Bundesliga is not always the easiest – just ask Sadio Mane. Although the Bundesliga is known for high goal scoring, doesn’t mean that goals will come easily. The physicality of the Bundesliga’s defenses is on another level. Although he was compared to Robert Lewandowski and has been touted as his possible replacement, there is no guarantee that Kane will automatically find immediate success with Bayern.

Overall, I hope Harry Kane moves to Bayern. While there is no guarantee it happens immediately, I think Kane could score goals and goals in the Bundesliga. As a Spurs fan, I will definitely miss him at Tottenham, but I believe this is a win-win for me. Not only would he be play for Bayern, but he would not be playing for a rival English team.