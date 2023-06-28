Report: Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane has been a long time coming

According to an extensive report from Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, Bayern Munich has been pursuing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane for roughly 12 months. However, Bayern Munich did not think a move was possible after initial talks, but now things are different for everyone involved.

With just a year left on his deal now, Kane has a little more power to force a move if he wants a transfer — and both parties are “optimistic” that a deal could get done. Aside of his talent, Honigstein says that Kane would bring a strong, mature presence to the locker room, which was also appealing. Plus, Bayern Munich can use Kane as a marketing vehicle to help expand the club’s exposure and presence in England.

However, getting Kane is going to be a massive challenge, as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has “no desire” to let him go and will continue to push Kane to sign a contract extension.

Therein lies the rub.

As we have seen already this summer, Bayern Munich has been used as a bidding leverage in transfer battles involving West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (expected to go to Arsenal FC or Manchester City) and potentially with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker as well (though that situation is still open).

If however, Tottenham Hotspur does decide to sell Kane, Bayern Munich is likely going to have to pay €116 million or more, unless Levy relents on his demands. For whatever it might be worth, Tottenham Hotspur is also said to have done some contingency planning in the event that selling Kane became an option.

Now, that strategy might have to be deployed.

More than anything for Bayern Munich fans, though, there is Honigstein’s deft one-line explanation of how this all erupted earlier today:

The Tottenham striker declared his readiness to join Bayern in recent talks with Tuchel.

If Kane is truly ready, it is now down to how long Levy wants to drag this out in trying to convince the Englishman to stay.