Bayern Munich fully focused on Harry Kane, has told Victor Osimhen’s representatives

Personal terms between Harry Kane and Bayern Munich have reportedly already been agreed upon at this stage, and the rest of the negotiating comes down to Bayern and Tottenham agreeing on the proper, contractual fees involved with the potential transfer. Completing the signing of the England skipper would be monumental not only for Bayern, but for the entire Bundesliga and would more than fulfill Thomas Tuchel’s desire to sign a striker during this summer’s transfer window.

SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen had also been one of the names linked with a potential move to Bayern this summer, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic. However, per an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern has contacted Osimhen’s representatives and told them that Kane is the club’s top priority at the moment since a deal is so close.

It’s being circulated that Bayern has already submitted an official written offer of €70m + add-ons, but Tottenham want a fee closer to the €100m mark. Bayern, though, is likely to submit a new and improved offer that’s much closer to Tottenham’s asking price for their star striker, as the supervisory board had already said they would green-light a transfer upwards of €100m if the proper opportunity presented itself in the transfer window. Kane personally wanting to join Bayern after positive discussion and already agreeing upon personal terms is certainly a situation that warrants splashing that kind of cash in an exceedingly inflating transfer market.

The time is right for all parties involved; Bayern, Kane, and Tottenham. Kane is entering the final year of his Spurs contract, a club that have just signed a new manager in Angelos Postecoglou. He’s a month away from being 30 years of age and club trophies have evaded him despite the amount of Golden Boots that he has won and scoring records he’s set in the Premier League. The timing for a move to Bayern couldn’t be better and Tottenham can really use the funds from his sale to properly re-invest in their squad.

For Osimhen, Bayern sees better value in Kane all things considered. He might cost a bit less than the Nigerian Scudetto winner, has a more proven track record, and has shown no signs of aging slowing him down, much like the freakish-like fitness of former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.