Bayern Munich just miss out on another trophy — most disappointing GK of the season

In a recent poll of the Bundesliga players, some pretty harsh statistics addressed several Bayern Munich players. In one specific poll, two Bayern Munich stars were poorly highlighted. Both Yann Sommer and Manuel Neuer were top three picks for the biggest disappointment in goal this season. And honestly, the result isn’t super surprising.

252 Bundesliga players votes:



While neither of the goalkeepers played awfully, there are unavoidable reasons as to why they heavily disappointed. Firstly, Neuer spent his vacation getting himself injured and missing the crucial part of the season. While everyone is intended to live out their dreams and have fun in their free time, maybe play within your limit Manu.

As for Sommer, he played just well enough to barely hold on to the Bundesliga title for Bayern. He wasn’t the worst goalkeeper by any means, but there were huge expectations for the Swiss keeper and fans were really let down with his performances.

Were Bundesliga players too harsh on Bayern or not harsh enough? The expectations will always be sky-high in Munich so the spotlight can be rough.