Fabrizio Romano: Bayern Munich close to wrapping up Kim Min-jae deal

Talented center-back Kim Min-jae is still looking destined for Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old Korean international who was a stalwart for Napoli’s Serie A trophy-winning 2022/23 season has been inching towards a move to Germany, and despite some attempts by teams such as Manchester United to push in, the Bavarians are about to close the deal.

That’s according to transfers guru Fabrizio Romano this week. It seems to be little more than dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s at this point:

Bayern remain optimistic on Kim Min-jae deal. The agreement on personal terms is almost done since two weeks, waiting on key details to be discussed once the military service is over #Bayern



Contract until June 2028 ready. It’s up to Bayern to pay the release clause. pic.twitter.com/2mIsjNIuxQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

With a release clause of some €50m and personal terms agreed, it’s all but a formality for Kim to join Bayern on a five-year-deal. Barring a last minute change of heart — and Kim would have options elsewhere should he choose to entertain them — it looks like Thomas Tuchel will secure his replacement for Lucas Hernández, who is expected to leave for Paris Saint-Germain.

Want more transfer talk? Then check out our latest podcast episode! Tom and Rayyan review the signings to date and look at the latest rumors as of the end of June, and how the pieces might all come together next season.

