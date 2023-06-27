Bayern Munich could change the balance of power in Europe with one sweeping move for Harry Kane

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Those are the three names of players, who could certifiably — and instantly — turn Bayern Munich from a Champions League pretender to contender.

And now...against all odds, Bayern Munich might actually be in a position to land Kane — if Tottenham Hotspur relents on their hardline stance not to sell the 29-year-old Englishman.

At a minimum, we know Bayern Munich has pushed all its chips in (in terms of desire, not in terms of actual money...yet) to get Kane. What would it mean, though?

First and foremost, it would push Bayern Munich into the top-tier of Champions League contenders with Manchester City and Real Madrid (sorry, everyone else, you will be playing for fourth place). Second, it would solve a gaping hole in Bayern Munich’s roster that has been open for about a year now.

Third — and maybe most intriguing — it would be the first time in recent memory (or ever) that an “in his prime” English star would eschew the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

This would be a monumental move...a massive, game-changer that would sway the balance of power in Europe. With the move being so close at this point, Bayern Munich has no choice, but to go all out and ensure the ball fully crosses the line.

Can the Bavarians make the unthinkable happen and win the transfer window before it officially opens? Coffee is for closers Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge...don’t refill those mugs until the job is done.