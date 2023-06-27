 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Harry Kane plans to beat Shearer’s scoring record even AFTER moving to Bayern Munich

HOW? Well, apparently he wants to play till he’s 40.

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

According to a report from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is ready for a move to Bayern Munich this summer. The first bid has already been made, and implicitly rejected, by the Spurs management.

Now here’s a problem on the lips of everyone that cares — if Kane leaves the Premier League, how will he break Alan Shearer’s EPL scoring record? In case you didn’t know, the former England international holds the title of all-time top scorer in the league’s history, with 260 goals. Kane, with 213 goals, is second on the list, and would’ve been eyeing the record in the coming years. People have joked that it could be the only serious trophy he ever wins with Spurs.

So much for that.

Now, with an impending move to Bayern seemingly agreed, has the striker given up on surpassing the legendary Shearer? Well, maybe not quite. According to The Telegraph, Kane believes he can still compete for the record later in his career, once he’s done winning things at Bayern. Kane believes he will be able to play until he’s forty, allowing him a later return to the Premier League just so he can get the goal record.

That’s assuming Erling Haaland doesn’t get it in the next few years, of course. Yeah, he just got there but ... the dude’s a freak. He could do it.

