England players believe Harry Kane is ready to chase silverware; will it be with Bayern Munich?

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are heating up and there some who think the 29-year-old Englishman is ready to make the leap to another club.

While the Bavarians are pledging interest (and even made a lowball offer), Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could present enticing options to Kane as well. Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing hard to get Kane, a player he also wanted as manager of Chelsea FC per Daily Telegraph journalist Matt Law (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Harry Kane is currently on holiday assessing his options, but it is believed Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing his club’s bid for the player personally and believes he can be enticed to Germany Tuchel wanted to sign Kane while he was in charge at Chelsea and is understood to be ready to sell a move to Bayern by telling him they can win the Champions League together.

One especially intriguing note from Law’s report is the feeling that came out of the recent camp for the English national team, where other players felt as if Kane was ready to make a move away from Tottenham Hotspur:

England players were last week left with the impression that Kane believes the time is right to leave Tottenham and try to win club silverware.

Kane’s decision will have at least three clubs on the seat of the chair waiting. Could this be Bayern Munich’s time to shine in the transfer market?