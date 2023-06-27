Dug in: Bayern Munich holding steadfast hope to get €50 million for Lucas Hernandez

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez wants to leave the club and knows exactly where he wants to go: Paris Saint-Germain — and...he has known this for quite a while now.

That information right there has zapped some of the leverage that the Bavarians have over the situation, especially knowing that the Frenchman is entering the final year of his contract in Germany.

While it cost Bayern Munich €80 million to get Hernandez from Atletico Madrid, the Bavarians are already resigned to the fact that they won’t get anywhere near that number now. Moreover, Hernandez’s laundry list of injuries and history of missed time has made it almost impossible for the club to even get €60 million for a star defender in his prime.

Now, Bayern Munich just hopes to get €50 million for Hernandez and call it a day — and it probably won’t happen per RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern have accepted the idea of losing Lucas Hernández, but want €50m. PSG are hoping to lower the price to €30-40m. All parties remain optimistic, but deal is not done yet.

Even with his lengthy injury history, Hernandez is worth far more than €30 million to €40 million. While he might ultimately need a season to fully get back to 100% after his ACL tear, many athletes have proven they regain top form. Given his work ethic, Hernandez could fit neatly into that category.

And all Bayern Munich might have to show for it, is as little as €30 million.

Yikes.