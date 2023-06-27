Breaking: Bayern Munich submit a €70m opening bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Forget Osimhen, forget Kolo Muani. Bayern Munich are aiming for the sky, and that’s gonna come with a sky high price tag. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bayern Munich have submitted an official bid of €70m + add-ons for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The Bundesliga champions, per recent reports, see him as their number one striker target for this summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have today submitted an official proposal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. #FCBayern written offer to #THFC for 29yo striker worth €70m + add-ons. England captain has 1yr left of existing Spurs contract @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/2EDdre3uiG — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 27, 2023

Given that this is David Ornstein we’re talking about, this report can basically be taken as official fact. His sources in England, especially among London clubs, are rock solid. Therefore, the Bayern bosses must think Kane is willing to come to the Bundesliga if they’ve made a bid like this. It’s almost certainly going to fall short of Daniel Levy’s desired price, but that’s what negotiations are for.

What this means is that Bayern are finally moving on the striker issue. After weeks of nothing but rumor, we have our first news of the club making a concrete move — and what a move it is! Enticing Harry Kane, the English captain and a top EPL striker, to the Bundesliga will take no mean feat.

The club is not messing around this summer. However, if the bidding for Kane has started, then you can be sure that other clubs across Europe will take notice. Real Madrid, Manchester United, and all the rest have been put on alert.

Now, can the Bavarians pull this off? Is this actually gonna happen, for real? Or, like Declan Rice, will this end up being another wild goose chase? We’ll have to wait and find out. Exciting times.