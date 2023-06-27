Bavarian Grass Works — For Mature Eyes Only: New sultry, hybrid pitch installed at Bayern Munich training ground

If you like to indulge in a little grass play, this post is for you.

If, however, you are put off by the thought of a seductive, supple pitch, just lying in wait for some action, you best turn away.

Bayern Munich has installed a new, hybrid pitch on the training grounds at Säbener Straße, which is the precursor to the same type of grass mixture being installed into the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich’s home turf somehow had the most disappointing season of any entity within the club. An already questionable playing surface was completely wrecked by an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks and then was subsequently replaced by the NFL due to the extensive damage done.

The new pitch was an even bigger mess and drew the ire of coaches, players, and fans alike. All of that led Bayern Munich to make its first big transfer of the season — a new grassman.

Below, Bild captured some imagery of the new training ground playing surface that was captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia:

The new hybrid pitch has been installed on the training ground at Säbener Straße ahead of the training restart. A similar pitch will also be installed at Allianz Arena [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/xxb5OXoI5w — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 26, 2023

If you are like me, you just can’t wait to slide in that grass.