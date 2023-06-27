Report: Bayern Munich an option for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane...if he cannot land at another club in England

Earlier on Monday, we saw a report break from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, which indicated that Bayern Munich was feeling better about a pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and that

Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl issued a very similar version of the report and excitement might have started to spike a bit.

Now, Sport1 report Kerry Hau is saying that people might want to pump their breaks a bit. In fact, Hau says that Bayern Munich might only be an option for Kane if the striker cannot land at another club in England. Things are complicated on that front because Spurs owner Daniel Levy has shown no willingness to sell the England international to another Premier League club.

On a side note, Hau says that Bayern Munich is not out of the running for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen just yet — and that the club is in contact with the 24-year-old striker:

Harry Kane wäre offen für einen Wechsel zum FC Bayern, sollte aus einem Verbleib in England (ManUnited will ihn) nichts werden.



Aber: Der FCB hat sich noch nicht auf einen Stürmer festgelegt. Wieder ein ernsthafter Kandidat, zu dem es auch Kontakt gibt: Victor Osimhen.@SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) June 26, 2023

Harry Kane would be open to a move to Bayern if nothing came of staying in England (ManUnited want him). But: FCB has not yet decided on a striker. Another serious candidate who is also in contact: Victor Osimhen.

It could be possible that Bayern Munich has not fully decided on a striker yet, but the club likely has those options stack-ranked in order of preference. Where do Kane and Osimhen fall on the list?

Let the speculation begin!