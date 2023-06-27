Update: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain reach verbal agreement for Lucas Hernandez

Since he’s made his intentions clear of wanting to leave Bayern Munich, it’s been abundantly clear that Lucas Hernandez wants to leave to join Paris Saint-Germain. The reigning Ligue 1 champions bid farewell to Sergio Ramos at the end of the season and have been trying to figure out what to do with both Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa before officially submitting a bid to Bayern for Hernandez.

Per Spanish journalist Toño Garcia on the “El Larguero” radio show (as per @iMiaSanMia), a verbal agreement for Hernandez has been reached between Bayern and PSG. He would now just have to have a medical in Paris for the deal to become officially official. Garcia reports that the deal will be announced within the coming days, at least by PSG.

Hernandez will be leaving Bayern after spending four seasons there since joining from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. Most of the beginning of his tenure as a Bayern player was spent recovering from an injury, but at the time he was purchased, he was, and still is, Bayern’s club record signing at 80-million euros. The deal had been agreed in the winter prior to the summer of 2019.

He leaves Bayern well-decorated, having won four Bundesliga titles, one Champions League, one DFB-Pokal, two DFL-Supercups, one UEFA Supercup and one FIFA Club World Cup. In theory, there’s nothing more he could win at Bayern and he had just won the World Cup with France in 2018 just prior to joining Bayern, but it was still the club’s hope to get him to agree to a new deal. His contract was set to expire next summer, so it was pretty clear this summer that he needed to sign an extension, or be sold to avoid running the risk of losing him as a free agent in a year’s time.