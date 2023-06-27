 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich still pursuing Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

A decision could be happening pretty soon.

By Soundz58
Manchester City v FC Bayern Munchen: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is still in pursuit of newly-minted Champions League winner Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, the defender has the embarras de choix as the Bavarians want to see the player join the club quickly while the Citizens would like to see him inking a new deal to remain on the sky-blue side of Manchester.

Walker, who could play the right-back or full-back position, would be an interesting addition to the Bavarians despite his age (just turned 33). However, while he is a powerful and fast defender, I am not sure whether Bayern should go all-out on a player that may only have another 2-3 years left in his career. Either way, a decision appears to be imminent.

Whether or not Walker would figure to be a starter at Bayern Munich remains to be seen — and what kind of aftershock it would have on the roster will absolutely be something to monitor as well.

What are your thoughts on Kyle Walker? Let us know in the comments below!

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

