Bayern Munich still pursuing Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

Bayern Munich is still in pursuit of newly-minted Champions League winner Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, the defender has the embarras de choix as the Bavarians want to see the player join the club quickly while the Citizens would like to see him inking a new deal to remain on the sky-blue side of Manchester.

Bayern are still pushing to sign Kyle Walker, while Manchester City offered him a new deal last week. Both clubs are insisting. Decision is up to the player and expected soon [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/V2GxOhPV5V — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 26, 2023

Walker, who could play the right-back or full-back position, would be an interesting addition to the Bavarians despite his age (just turned 33). However, while he is a powerful and fast defender, I am not sure whether Bayern should go all-out on a player that may only have another 2-3 years left in his career. Either way, a decision appears to be imminent.

Whether or not Walker would figure to be a starter at Bayern Munich remains to be seen — and what kind of aftershock it would have on the roster will absolutely be something to monitor as well.

