Brentford beat Bayern Munich to South Korean prodigy Ji-Soo Kim

Bayern Munich’s youth recruitment in recent years has been spot on, bringing in really talented and highly rated players, most of whom make an instant impact in their respective youth teams.

Two of the best examples of this have been Hyun-Ju Lee and Taichi Fukui, as the South Korean and Japanese midfield duo have absolutely blossomed in Bayern’s reserve team, Bayern II. In general, the two players are good examples of the Bundesliga giant’s recent focus on signing young players from Asia, as Woo-yeong Jeong, now at SC Freiburg, would be as well.

However, Bayern isn’t the only club paying attention. As reported by the Evening Standard, Brentford recently signed of South Korean center back Ji-Soo Kim from league Two side Seongnam for an undisclosed fee, having him join the B-Team set up of the Premier League team. Bayern had been heavily linked with the phenomenally talented center back, but failed to move as quickly as the Bees. It’s a rare failure for the Bavarian giants, but one that will hopefully be shook off rather quickly.

Bayern II already has plenty of center backs and the club has plenty more interesting signings in mind for the youth team. The club will take this loss and move on to other fantastically talented players.