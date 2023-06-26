Report: After receiving positive signal from Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Bayern Munich ramps up pursuit

For months now, Bayern Munich has been rumored to have serious interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Is the fondness being reciprocated?

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, it just might be. In fact, Plettenberg’s reporting indicates that Bayern Munich received a “signal” from the England international.

Moreover, Bayern Munich believes that it can get Kane for less than €100 million:

News #Kane: Internally and after new rounds, he‘s the top striker transfer target now.



➡️ Still difficult but #FCBayern got the signal from Kane that Bayern is his preferred destination. #COYS



Bayern bosses, planning the next steps now. Bayern optimistic to get Kane for less… pic.twitter.com/9zOi3MHBYN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2023

You might ask yourself, “Why is this news dropping today?” Well, check out who met earlier on Monday:

Bayern's transfer committee at Säbener Straße today [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/7ZVnX2CTR1 — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) June 26, 2023

Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl corroborated Plettenberg’s report as well (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern’s transfer committee met at Säbener Straße today. The topic of a striker was particularly discussed. A move for Harry Kane is now ‘hotter than ever’. Until recently it looked like the Englishman wanted to stay in England. Now there’s contact with Bayern.

BFW Analysis

As always, these kinds of reports are met with some skepticism — even when being generated by legitimate sources.

It is no accident that the news leaked out when it did for a couple of reasons:

Bayern Munich wants fans to know that it is dead serious about pursuing too-level players who are worth major money. Bayern Munich wants to find out how serious Kane’s camp is about a move.

The English media will be all over this and, inevitably, some will have access to Kane or his entourage. Now, it’s a waiting game. If Kane is serious about an exit, his camp will start pushing Tottenham Hotspur for a sale.

Knowing how Tottenham feels about selling Kane to an English team, links to Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-German will start to emerge.

If this is just grand, public posturing by Bayern Munich, we should start to see denials flowing in.