Lothar Matthäus: Five to six Bayern Munich players “are candidates” to leave

Bayern Munich fans have realized for a while just how crazy this summer might be, as the club chases for a midfielder and a striker, so far quite unsuccessfully. As reports come out that all the top targets may be out of reach as the summer drags on, hope for filling those positions with top quality players is dwindling. But perhaps it is important to not assume things are dead and buried by June. Because the “global carousel” has not started yet.

Those, at least, are the words of Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus, as he wrote in a column in Sky Sports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Bayern will strengthen, especially in the striker position — the global carousel still has to gain momentum. Maybe (Kylian) Mbappé will be the first piece that gets things going. Bayern will do their homework, but will probably need a bit more patience.”

But incoming players aren’t the only thing the Bayern brass will have to keep in mind. The list of outgoing players, Matthäus opines, could be massive. “I’m sure that 5-6 players from the current squad will no longer wear the Bayern shirt next season. (Yann) Sommer, (Alexander) Nübel, (Ryan) Gravenberch, (Marcel) Sabitzer and (Sadio) Mané are candidates for me.”

It is important to note that Matthäus did not even mention Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, who have been heavily linked with a move away from the Bavarian giants, as well as Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, who have been occasionally linked with moves away as well. And, uh... Bouna Sarr too. The list could be even bigger than Matthäus expects. And there is one more name to add to the list, it seems.

“It’s quite possible that Bayern will also swap a player for a striker and add some money to it. Maybe someone is interested in (Leon) Goretzka and has a striker to offer? Bayern has to make space for new players & also pay for the transfers. There’s still a lot to do,” Matthäus said.

Would Goretzka be on the chopping block? Could Bayern really sell half a dozen players or more? At this point, it’s hard to rule anything out.