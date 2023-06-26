Bundesliga players cite several Bayern Munich players for disappointing seasons

BFW is tallying up the results from all of our “Postseason Breakdown” categories for release later this week, but we are not the only entity pushing out such material.

One of our categories was “Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment” and kicker ran a similar poll — only rather than relying on the much more savvy group of community members here, the German outlet polled Bundesliga players.

The results are...interesting.

Sport Bible captured the results, which featured several Bayern Munich entries:

Every year, all 252 professionals have their say on the player of the season - as well as which outfielder was the biggest disappointment. And as per kicker, (Sadio) Mané accrued a whopping 41.7% of the votes to win by an absolute landslide. 26.9% opted to outright refuse to vote or select other, while Mané’s colleagues Joshua Kimmich, (Leroy) Sané and Leon Goretzka were also in the unwanted top five along with Anthony Modeste of Dortmund.

It isn’t a shock that Bayern Munich 2022 summer transfer Mane was singled out given how out of sorts he looked for most of the season. Similarly, it was not wholly unexpected to see Goretzka and Sane listed given how they have been criticized in the media.

Kimmich, however, was a shocker.

BFW Analysis

It is hard to put a ton of stock in what players vote on. As the poll indicates, some chose not to vote or chose “Other.”

It is also hard to always believe the intentions of players when voting. Are they just slamming Bayern Munich? Are they taking heat off friends by voting for others? There are a million factors.

Regardless, we are sure that Kimmich won’t view this as a slight and become completely maniacal about it where he swears vengeance on every other Bundesliga club.