In hilarious turn of events, PSG ultras angry about Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez

Paris Saint-Germain is about to pick up Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez on a cut-rate deal, but some of the club’s fans are not happy about it.

Sure, Hernandez has a lengthy history injury, but the fan outcry does not have as much to do with his balky body parts as his family’s history with Marseille. The ultra group CUP is anti-Hernandez because of history with Marseille (per RMC as captured by Get French Football News):

As reported by RMC, some of PSG’s fanbase, including ultra group leader Romain Mabille, are against Paris’ signing of Bayern Munich and France international defender Lucas Hernandez this summer. L’Équipe reported yesterday that the two clubs were nearing an agreement over the 27-year-old left-back but the leader of the CUP, the club’s main ultra group, Mabille posted an angry message on Instagram saying that Hernandez was “not welcome” and that fans would “let him know” of their displeasure, siting the player’s Marseille roots. The defender was born in Marseille, PSG’s eternal Classique rivals, in 1996 while his father Jean-François was an OM player but Lucas grew up in Spain emerging from Atlético Madrid’s youth system and has yet to play a league match in France during his career.

This might go even deeper, though as the ultras are said to be angry with how Hernandez celebrated during Bayern Munich’s 2020 Champions League win:

Mabille and Co. are also reportedly upset over the exuberance with which Hernandez, and his Bayern team mates, celebrated their 2020 Champions League final win over PSG in Lisbon, supposedly poking fun at Paris and taking a Marseille slant, who remain the only France club to win the European Cup and often enjoy reminding PSG of the fact. However, as RMC point out, Hernandez later told TF1 that this was not his intent.

Anyway, the post does eventually go on to point out that the ultras are also concerned about the injury history of Hernandez, who is electric when healthy. If he regains his form, PSG is getting a steal...if he continues to be a consistent risk for injury, however, the relatively reasonable price will make him a worthwhile gamble.

Bayern Munich is not totally immune to ultras having strong opinions on some players movesm though. Remember Manuel Neuer’s arrival?