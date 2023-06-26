Report: Bayern Munich transfer target Pau Torres might be more interested in Aston Villa move

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Pau Torres could be headed to England.

The Villarreal center-back is appealing to Bayern Munich because of physical profile and skill, but also because he is left-footed. However, Unai Emery could be looking to lure the Spaniard to Aston Villa per Mundo Deportivo (as captured by Sport1):

In the last few hours, Aston Villa, around coach Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi, are said to have increased their interest in central defender Pau Torres. At Villarreal, the 26-year-old still has a contract until 2024 with a release clause of €60m.

However, the fee could be lowered to €30-35m as the contract expires in a year. This was reported by the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

In recent weeks, FC Bayern Munich and Juventus Turin have also shown interest in the Spaniard. According to SPORT1 information, the 26-year-old was already on the list of the German record champions in 2021. As Mundo Deportivo has now reported, the Premier League is said to be more attractive to Torres than the Bundesliga or Serie A.