Mount Saint Hell No: Report indicates Bayern Munich not seriously considering Chelsea’s Mason Mount

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is not considering a move for Chelsea attacker Mason Mount at this juncture.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel previously coached the 24-year-old in London and is said to be a big admirer of the England international. However, it does not appear that the coach can convince the supervisory board to swoop in and take advantage of three failed bid attempts by Manchester United to Chelsea:

Mason Mount has not been a topic of discussion during Bayern’s internal transfer talks of the past few days. Bayern are not in the race.

Reports re-emerged over the weekend that Bayern Munich had interested in Mount, but those appear to have been a bit premature. The interest could be there from Tuchel, but seemingly not from anyone else in the organization.

As of now, Bayern Munich said to be focused on finding a new striker, a center-back, and maybe a defensive midfielder.