 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Weekend Warm-up Podcast is here! CHECK IT OUT!

Filed under:

Mount Saint Hell No: Report indicates Bayern Munich not seriously considering Chelsea’s Mason Mount

One report says Mason Mount is not on the table for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
F1 Grand Prix of Spain Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is not considering a move for Chelsea attacker Mason Mount at this juncture.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel previously coached the 24-year-old in London and is said to be a big admirer of the England international. However, it does not appear that the coach can convince the supervisory board to swoop in and take advantage of three failed bid attempts by Manchester United to Chelsea:

Mason Mount has not been a topic of discussion during Bayern’s internal transfer talks of the past few days. Bayern are not in the race.

Reports re-emerged over the weekend that Bayern Munich had interested in Mount, but those appear to have been a bit premature. The interest could be there from Tuchel, but seemingly not from anyone else in the organization.

As of now, Bayern Munich said to be focused on finding a new striker, a center-back, and maybe a defensive midfielder.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 234 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works