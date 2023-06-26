 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Kai Havertz set to join Arsenal

Bayern Munich can officially cross another name off of the list.

By CSmith1919
Germany v Colombia - International Friendly Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Chelsea FC attacker and Germany international Kai Havertz was rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s wish list just a few weeks ago, but interest from Arsenal FC proved to be more enticing than a return to Germany.

Since that point, it has seemingly been down to negotiations being finalized between Havertz’s representatives and Arsenal. Now, things have progressed to the point where journalists are calling a deal “done” between the 24-year-old and the Gunners.

Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg has the deal being done, but not formally announced just yet:

It seems like a risk for Havertz, who has not exactly wowed anyone in England. It is a little shocking that Arsenal would buck up that much for a player, who has not settled into a position just yet.

Originally viewed as an attacking midfielder, Havertz has played striker, wing, and in the central midfield during his career. Some rumors indicate that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will use Havertz as a hybrid No. 8/No. 10 type, but we will not know exact plan until he hits the pitch for Arsenal.

Bayern Munich has long been a fan of Havertz, but for the second time, could not convince him to choose Bavaria over London.

