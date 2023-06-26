Back in charge, Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß doesn’t have to worry about perceived interference

When Bayern Munich supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß stepped down from his role as club president, he knew that getting too close to anyone at the club could be perceived as “interference.”

With that knowledge, the club legend kept a distance from the new crew running the show.

“When you’ve shaped a company for a long time and then take a step back, it’s all about a good balance. You still want to be able to contribute your opinion, but you don’t want to give the others the feeling you’re interfering too much,” Hoeneß told Süddeutsche Zeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The contact worked well with Hasan (Salihamidžić). But with Oliver (Kahn), I don’t think he is generally the type who constantly seeks contact. Oliver has called me maybe five times in all this time”

“I thought to myself: Let them handle it. And if they succeed, then everything is okay. But then things like Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal happened, and that’s when the disturbing feelings gradually increased.”

Hoeneß did, indeed, let the situation play out and now he is back helping guide the club through some troubled transfer waters.