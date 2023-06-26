Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala acknowledges performance dip, working to learn from it

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala knew that there was no point in hiding it: the youngster struggled in the second half of the season.

However, the Germany international wants to learn from those tough times.

“Such phases are important. You can learn a lot from them. Sometimes I was angry because I prepared the whole week and then couldn’t do what I wanted during the game. You have to have confidence and look at what you can do better,” Musiala told kicker’s Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Even with a downturn in his performance, Musiala still rose to the occasion and scored the goal that won Bayern Munich its 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

“I think that was the most important moment of my career so far. But my mindset will not change because of that. I always dream big, there are new goals,” said Musiala. “With FC Bayern, we wanted to win more titles. With the national team, we wanted to play a better World Cup. We had good phases with Bayern in which we showed what we can do, but also bad phases. We have to reflect on that.”

Musiala will be a focal point for Bayern Munich’s attack next season and could be the primary offensive weapon for Thomas Tuchel. The youngster will surely look to raise his level of play once more and be ready for the long haul of the 2023/24 season.