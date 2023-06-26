Bavarian Podcast Works S5E51: Reviewing the Laimer & Guerreiro signings, previewing Bayern Munich’s back line, and looking ahead to further transfer business

Even without a current sporting director in the wake of Hasan Salihamidzic getting fired alongside Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich has already made two summer signings in Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund. The latter was essentially completed during the winter time, but it’s now official and Thomas Tuchel still wants to bring in Kim Min-jae from SSC Napoli since Lucas Hernandez will be leaving for Paris Saint-Germain as well as a top-class striker.

Plenty of names have been linked with Bayern as far as who their new striker could be including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani and Duscan Vlahovic, but the clock is ticking for Tuchel and Bayern. It will be a tough season if they once again don’t have a clear-cut, number 9 striker, and from the offset, Tuchel has identified this as a point of emphasis for this summer’s transfer window. By stark contrast, given the fact that Declan Rice has chosen to stay in the Premier League by virtue of joining either Arsenal or Manchester City, Tuchel is no longer prioritizing the signature of a number 6, defensive midfielder.

There’s also been reports that Bayern is set to re-hire former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, who was fired by Julian Nagelsmann, Kahn, Brazzo and the rest of Bayern’s board just days after Yann Sommer had begun training with the club after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach. His return won’t spell good news for Alexander Nubel, who’s previously vented his frustration for what he referred to as favoritism from Tapalovic towards Manuel Neuer in training sessions.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Rayyan (known on the site as CCyler) discuss:

The two signings; Laimer & Guerreiro.

Can Laimer play as a number 6, or is that not his strong suit?

Where Guerreiro will best fit in the squad, tactically speaking.

Kim Min-jae’s expected arrival from SSC Napoli to replace Lucas Hernandez.

Will Tuchel start to use a back three system more often?

Bayern’s plethora of center-backs vs. wide backs.

All of the strikers linked with Bayern.

Realistic percentage chances Harry Kane will leave Tottenham for Bayern.

Bayern’s goalkeeping situation with Tapalovic set to return.

