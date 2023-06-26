Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Inter Milan battling over Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard; Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo off to FC Barcelona?; Trash drama with Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano; Sadio Mané honors Roberto Firmino; and MORE!

Liverpool FC and Inter Milan might be competing for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who is set to leave the club this summer:

Liverpool are ready to rival Inter Milan to try and sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer. This according to today’s Sunday print edition of UK newspaper the Express, via FCInterNews, who report that the Reds are in talks with 27-year-old French international Pavard’s agents, and view him as a potential defensive reinforcement for next season. Bayern defender Pavard is a player on Inter’s radar as a possible replacement for Milan Skriniar. The Nerazzurri had reportedly made an offer to Bayern in January. However, the German champions turned it down. Inter put a €20 million offer on the table, but the Bavarians rebuffed it. In the end, Skriniar stayed put at Inter, whilst Pavard remained at Bayern. However, the fact remains that Skriniar is leaving Inter to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Accordingly, the Nerazzurri will have to replace the Slovakian. Reportedly, Pavard remains a “dream signing” to replace Skriniar like-for-like in the summer.

Manchester City star Joao Cancelo has some Bayern Munich fans clamoring to buy him after his loan officially ends in a few days, but it appears that he could be moving to FC Barcelona:

Talks have been held between Barcelona and Manchester City over a summer move for full-back Joao Cancelo and another round of meetings have already been scheduled.

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.

Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Real Madrid star Luka Modrić is getting big offers from the Saudis, but will not leave Los Blancos:

Luka Modrić has not changed his plans despite Saudi approaches. ⚪️ #Modrić



Modrić will be Real Madrid player next season, as reported in May. New deal will be valid until June 2024. https://t.co/8hB7xXoInV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2023

Sadio Mané, Mo Salah, and Roberto Firmino formed a strong attacking trio when they played together at Liverpool.

Now, Mané is a year removed from the club and Firmino is on his way out the door. The club decided to honor Firmino with a few gestures of appreciation, including a post on their club website featuring quotes from Mané:

“I think we did incredible things together. I am so grateful. I think Bobby is a special player. For me, wow, what a No.9.” The Senegal forward continues: “As a person I think he is the most positive guy. I learned a lot from him myself because sometimes when I’m not playing, on the bench or whatever, he knows me. He tells me to stay calm, he knows me... stay calm, positive, no problem. This kind of person is not easy to find... in the pitch, out of the pitch, I learned a lot from him. “He has the ability to turn easily [with] the ball, not always playing the backpass, he always tries to find solutions. I think he changed everything.”

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses’ hands and into the arms of Arsenal. Lots to talk about right now.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

Is Hansi Flick on the chopping block at the German national team?

Should he be? Is it just a question of talent? Or could the coach do better?

INNN chimes in with some Thomas Muller propaganda (because why not?).

Julian Nagelsmann as Germany coach — WHAT IF?

Is Hansi Flick mishandling Niklas Sule?

Would you be surprised if Hansi Flick were sacked at this stage?

Shifting gears to the transfer talk — is Kim Min-jae a good transfer for Bayern Munich?

Kyle Walker to Bayern — is that a good idea?

Why Thomas Tuchel maybe shouldn’t be given too many options on the transfer market.

Why is Bayern Munich so hesitant to secure a striker?

How Choupo-Moting could end up being a starter next season.

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano did not plan to wake up and see trash strewn all across the front of his house, but that is exactly what happened per Bild:

Dayot Upamecano (24) will stink a lot! After a turbulent season including the nerve-wracking last-minute championship in Cologne, FC Bayern ‘s defensive star is currently relaxing on his well-deserved vacation. The closed shutters of his villa in Harlaching and the uncollected newspapers in the mailbox suggest that the Frenchman is not in Munich these days. It’s probably better that way - because what happened in front of his house on Sunday morning would certainly have spoiled Upamecano’s leisure mood! As BILD discovered, the entrance to the property of the two-time German champion was badly littered. In addition to a wine bottle, there were also several plastic food boxes and several coffee mugs spread far and wide across the sidewalk. The open garbage bags lying next to it suggest that it could also be the garbage of Upamecano and his family. But someone must have deliberately spread the waste in front of the Bayern professional’s property. Finally, parts of the garbage even reached the street! It doesn’t matter how the garbage chaos came about - Upamecano, who usually ensures order in the defense of the Munich and French national teams, should not like the sight at all.

There are four scenarios for how the trash got all over the place:

1 - A bunch of drunk rapscallions dumped out a trashcan.

2 - A bunch of young troublemakers (shakes fist at sky) dumped out a trash can.

3 - A bunch of hungry raccoons dumped out trashcan.

4 - Upamecano just tosses his trash randomly about.

Was this a type of vandalism?

Maybe.

Admittedly, I am hoping that it was scenario #3, because who doesn’t love a rogue group or pesky raccoons? Anyway, this isn’t the first time a Bayern Munich player has had this kind of issue: