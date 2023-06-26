Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka supports teammates under duress

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka has lived long enough in Bavaria to know the ups-and-downs of a career on the big stage.

The midfielder has learned to take the good with the bad, but does not like seeing his teammates take on so much criticism — specifically Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry.

“It’s the task of the team to speak to the guys about something like that. I do that too. But in concrete terms, for example the case of Serge (Paris trip), what should I tell him? He knows himself that probably wasn’t the best idea for him. But it was his day off. The reaction to the whole thing could have been more calm,” Goretzka told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Serge has a great character and is a nice guy who is always ready to give everything for success. He’s a top professional. Serge, like many other players, plays his best games when he has the trust of his teammates and coach. He needs to enjoy his football and have freedom. We know what he can do, there’s no doubt.”

Gnabry’s name has been teased in transfer rumors, but nothing serious has emerged as of yet. There is a very good chance that he will lining up for Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel next season.

As for Sané, he is in the same boat as Gnabry. It seems doubtful that he would leave Bayern Munich, but there is the possibility that he could seek to move if he does not settle into a role under Thomas Tuchel.