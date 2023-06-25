Report: €10 million gap between what Bayern Munich wants, what PSG is willing to pay for Lucas Hernandez

According to Le Parisien (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has entered the final stages of its negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, which matches the reports that emerged on Saturday:

Talks between PSG and Bayern for Lucas Hernández have entered the ‘final stage.’

Tz journalist Mano Bonke has been following the transfer saga closely, and is reporting that Bayern Munich is upset with Lucas Hernandez over how this has all played out — especially with his lack of loyalty:

Bayern were very disappointed after Lucas Hernández rejected a new deal and decided to join PSG. The club stood by Hernández through all his injuries and also made every effort to support him during his court case in 2021. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was involved.

While there is no hope for a reconciliation between Bayern Munich and Hernandez at this point, the two parties might need to get used to being cordial with one another for at least a little bit longer because there is a €10 million gap in what Bayern Munich wants compared to what PSG is willing to pay: