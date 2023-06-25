 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fabrizio Romano: Bayern Munich has not bid on or talked to Chelsea’s Mason Mount yet

Could Thomas Tuchel eventually get his man at Bayern Munich?

By CSmith1919
Chelsea FC v Real Madrid: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

If you read the Daily Schmankerl this morning (why wouldn’t you?), you saw the report linking Bayern Munich to Chelsea FC attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

On the surface, a move for Mount does not make much sense given Bayern Munich’s depth at the position. However, it is rumored that manager Thomas Tuchel is a massive fan of his old charge and that he would like to reunite with the 24-year-old.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich has not made any contact with Mount or Chelsea as of yet. Romano, though, did not provide any insight on whether or not there might be future contact between the parties — especially now that Manchester United is losing patience with the process:

Another factor in this rumored pursuit is whether or not Mount would even consider a move to Germany. So far this summer, both West Ham’s Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane have been rumored to prefer a stay in England than a lucrative transfer to Bayern Munich.

Will this be the third Lion (maybe fourth if you count Kyle Walker!) to pass up a chance for a roster spot in Bavaria — or will Bayern Munich stay out of the bidding altogether?

