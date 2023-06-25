Manchester City inching closer to signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich sweat a bit when Manchester City attempted a late run for Napoli center back Kim Min-jae. They can breathe a bit easier, however, because the Mancs have shifted their focus to signing Josko Gvardiol from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig as per Sky Sports’ Philipp Hinze and Alexander Bonengel via Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal):

❗️X News #Gvardiol: RB Leipzig has received a new official offer from @ManCity!



➡️ #MCFC offers €90m + bonus payments now

➡️ Concrete negotiations for days

➡️ Verbal agreement is done

➡️ Lukeba (Lyon) could replace him.



Via @philipphinze24 @Sky_AlexB @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/z525n1izcK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 25, 2023

It’s a fee of 90 million euros plus add-ons which is well below the 150 million euro price tag quoted in the early days of the Gvardiol sweepstakes. To compensate for the departure of the Croat, Leipzig already have Lyon youngster Castello Lukeba as the replacement.

Leipzig letting Gvardiol go to City gives Bayern a boost in the race for Kim; the Rekordmeister are also considering bringing in Pau Torres from Villarreal. You know, that’s good and all, but the striker is the most pressing issue Bayern have right now. One can only hope they have a trick up their sleeve.