Report: PSG, Bayern Munich nearing deal for Lucas Hernandez, but fans might not like the fee

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain could be nearing an agreement on the transfer of sensation, but oft-injured defender Lucas Hernandez.

With little leverage in the scenario, it appears that Bayern Munich could sell Hernandez for as little as €35 million to €40 million per L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Lucas Hernández is very close to joining PSG. Talks between the two clubs are ongoing very well. The negotiations are being held between Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Jan-Christian Dreesen. With only one year left on Hernández’s contract, a fee between €35m and €40m is being discussed.

Given Hernandez’s talent that fee seems extremely light (especially when compared to the €80 million that Bayern Munich paid Atlético Madrid to originally get Hernandez). Given Hernandez’s history, though, it is no shock that any potential suitor was going to use that information to their favor. To reiterate, here are some numbers we tallied back on June 2nd that break down exactly how much time Hernandez missed during and his career and with Bayern Munich specifically:

Realistically, Bayern Munich made a prudent decision to wait on diving into negotiations. Hernandez has a lengthy injury history (the Frenchman has missed 81 games and 754 days of activity during his career due to injury, including 65 games and 481 days of activity with Bayern Munich alone per Transfermarkt) and did suffer a major knee injury. It is not as if most clubs would eagerly jump into negotiations after a sometimes brittle defender suffered a torn ACL.

Whatever the case, the most interesting nugget from L’Equipe’s reporting is that Hernandez had offers from three other clubs, but never seriously considered any other move. It would be interesting to know who those other clubs were...