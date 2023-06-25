Report: Manchester City ready to extend Bayern Munich target Kyle Walker; confident for new deal

Bayern Munich was trying to ink Manchester City defender Kyle Walker to a contract, but Pep Guardiola’s club does not appear to want Walker to leave town.

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Manchester City is “confident” that it can keep the 33-year-old:

Man City are set to discuss a new contract with Kyle Walker amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, sources have told Football Insider. A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Citizens are “confident” the 33-year-old will choose to remain at the club past this summer. It is believed current Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is a “huge fan” of the right-back. Pep Guardiola’s side are set to respond by opening new talks with the England international – who currently has 12 months left to run on his deal. A well-placed source has revealed that Walker remains “content” at the Etihad Stadium despite the interest in his services.

Things were hot between Bayern Munich and Walker earlier in the week, but not so much right now. Bayern Munich’s quest to get another right-back on the roster, might come up empty with Walker.