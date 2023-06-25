Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer comments on disgruntled player Ryan Gravenberch’s recent statements

No one knows who told Ryan Gravenberch that it’s okay to speak about your displeasure in public, but he’s given his one millionth interview about how he wants more playing time, how he could move if nothing changes, etc. It’s frankly annoying, but Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer gave a more reassuring stance:

In my opinion, he’s an incredibly talented player. That’s why we brought him. He got more playing time towards the end of the season. I’m certain he’ll get more playing time in the future. – Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern have brought in Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro from fellow Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund which adds another roadblock (or two) to Gravenberch’s road to the starting XI (though Laimer is also seen as a RB alternative, Guerreiro an option at midfield). Marcel Sabitzer, who spent half a season on loan at Manchester United, isn’t gone just yet. Keep that seat warm for us, Ryan.