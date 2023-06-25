 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich, PSG, Ajax, three Premier League clubs are looking at Freiburg’s U-17 player Noah Darvich

The suitors are some of the biggest clubs around

By R.I.P. London Teams
FBL-EURO-U/17-FINAL-GER-FRA Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

When you’re a youth player and top European clubs are having a gander at you, then you must have something special that caught their attention. Whatever that may be for the case of Freiburg and Germany U-17 captain Noah Darvich, top clubs are indeed looking at him, including Bayern Munich and some other clubs:

Bayern, PSG, Ajax, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are showing concrete interest in Freiburg & Germany U17 captain Noah Darvich (16). Darvich is under contract at Freiburg until 2024, the player’s management is looking for the right project for his development

– Sport1’s Christopher Michel as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern have stiff competition in Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Chelsea FC, and Arsenal FC in addition to French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch giants Ajax. All these clubs are interested in the player and Brazzo must use his PowerPoints to get the deal done.

