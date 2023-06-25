Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to seize opportunity with Chelsea’s Mason Mount?; Juventus sets asking price for Federico Chiesa as Bayern, Liverpool, PSG watch; Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United?; Bayern youngster goes on loan; and MORE!

Manchester United has seen its three bids for Chelsea FC attacking midfielder Mason Mount all rejected and now, Bayern Munich could be ready to leap into the fray:

Chelsea have rejected Manchester United’s £55million offer for Mason Mount. The Stamford Bridge club have made a counter proposal of £65million to United and offered to hold face-to-face talks to find a resolution that will suit all parties. United’s latest offer, comprised of a £50million guaranteed payment plus £5m in add-ons, was received by Chelsea on Friday afternoon. That was turned down late on Friday night. Chelsea instantly countered with a £58million plus £7million deal, leaving the ball back in United’s court. Old Trafford chiefs are very reluctant to pay any more for Mount, with indications on Friday afternoon that this would be their final offer. United believe their new package is more than fair for a player in the final year of his contract and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to meet Chelsea officials in person to find a resolution. A number of top European clubs are monitoring Mount’s future closely this summer and are ready to move in January if he does not sign for United this summer. Mount can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club at the turn of the year, a scenario that Chelsea are acutely aware of. Munich’s interest is particularly interesting given they are managed by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who is a huge admirer of Mount.

As talented as Mount is, you would probably be hard-pressed to find many Bayern Munich fans that would support a €76 million deal for Mount — especially when he does not play a position of need.

By all accounts, a move for Mount would be seen by fans as a transfer to appease Tuchel more than one to fill a hole in the squad.

Germany is a trainwreck right now, but Belgium is a dumpster fire being hauled on a train about to crash. Thibaut Courtois left the team’s camp after bickering about who would wear the captain’s armband:

Thibaut Courtois’ international future is in doubt after the goalkeeper left Belgium duty early following a dispute over the team’s captaincy. Kevin De Bruyne was announced as Belgium’s new captain in March, with Romelu Lukaku and Courtois made vice-captains after Eden Hazard’s retirement. According to sources close to the Belgium camp — who, like all everyone spoken to by The Athletic for this story, did so on condition of anonymity — Courtois said he understood the decision when Tedesco explained it to him personally last week. However, Courtois is understood to have told Tedesco after Saturday’s match that he was going to leave the national camp because he felt he had been disrespected by the decision to make Lukaku captain first. Tedesco and Belgium sporting director Franky Vercauteren talked to him until 4am to try and change his mind and stay. Sources claim that, over the course of these discussions, Courtois requested that the media be told he was being released from the squad because of injury. Courtois did have a minor knee problem, but it was not considered serious and he had been cleared to play. Tedesco declined Courtois’ request on that basis. At a press conference on Monday, Tedesco said he had been “shocked” by Courtois’ decision to leave. He added: “(Courtois) said he was going home because he was disappointed and felt offended. From the beginning, I tried to show him the appreciation he deserves. In my eyes, he is the best goalkeeper in the world.” However, sources close to Courtois say that — as the Real Madrid goalkeeper communicated in a statement on Monday — he was indeed injured and unable to play.

Is it worse than Germany? Yeah, somehow it is!

It has been a wild week at BFW.

Germany is floundering. Bayern Munich looks like it will struggle to get world class, impact players for the key positions that it needs.

Most of us are perplexed at the thought of how any of this will work out, but hey, if talking about this helps us all sort through things, let’s get to it with the latest episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Lamenting the state of the German national team, Hansi Flick’s failures, and what a starting XI might look like for the Euro 2024 — and why the best lineup probably won’t ever get featured.

Checking in on Bayern Munich’s latest transfer rumors, including the club’s persistent approach to staying in the game for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Chelsea FC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi spent last season turning in a lackluster performance in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen. Now, he could be off to Saudi Arabia:

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, is the latest Chelsea player on the radar of Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

How did we not nickname the ardent CHO supporters, “The CHOads” back in the day? Big miss here. (And apparently “choad” and “chode” are different...do not Google...I repeat, do not Google!).

Anyway, this is certainly a move that former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić is probably happy did not go through. At one point, it was rumored that Brazzo was prepared to go as high as €60 million to €70 million for player who can now be considered a flash in the pan.

Of course, there is a chance Hudson-Odoi could eventually turn it around as he is just 22-years-old.

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Rasmus Højlund could be headed to Manchester United:

Atalanta are in talks over a deal for Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, who is being lined up to replace Manchester United target Rasmus Højlund sources have confirmed to 90min. 90min also understands that Everton are keen to launch a bid for Toure, but they are not in a position at this moment to match Atalanta’s offer. Atalanta have made their move for Toure as 90min understands that the club have already accepted that Højlund will leave this summer. Højlund, who has emerged as one of Man Utd’s top striker targets this transfer window, has already informed Atalanta that he is looking to leave and he is set to get his wish. Aside from Man Utd, sources have told 90min that Inter, Napoli and Juventus have all registered an interest with Atalanta. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also held talks with the player’s representatives in recent months.

With all the Bayern Munich action confined to the transfer window for now, it’s time to shift gears and talk a little bit more about Germany and their recent failures on the pitch. Hansi Flick is currently reeling from a couple of dismal results vs Ukraine and Poland which has everyone reconsidering the idea of having him coach at the Euros.

On the Bayern end of things, Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is set to become the club’s latest defender signing while Kai Havertz slips out of the bosses’ hands and into the arms of Arsenal. Lots to talk about right now.

Bayern Munich will send Scottish youngster Barry Hepburn out on loan to Queens Park:

Queen’s Park are ready to launch an ambitious loan move for Barry Hepburn from Bayern Munich, according to a report. The former Celtic kid is currently part of the Bayern Munich II set-up but is set for a loan period away from the Bundesliga giants in order to get first-team minutes under his belt. The Daily Record state he is set for a return to Scotland and that could be in the Scottish Championship with the Spiders.

The rumors later were found out to be true:

Barry Hepburn has opened up on his decision to join Queen’s Park on loan. The former Celtic starlet has hooked up with the Spiders for the season ahead after agreeing a temporary switch from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The Scottish Championship side are busy putting together their squad for the upcoming campaign with the 19-year-old the latest first-team recruit for new boss Robin Veldman. “I am really excited to be joining Queens Park. After speaking to Marijn and the new Head Coach Robin Veldman, and learning about their ambition for the club, their commitment to developing young players and the style of football they want to play I feel I am in the right place to continue my development.

If Bayern Munich really wants Juventus star Federico Chiesa, the asking price could be more than originally thought. Per a report out of Italy, Juventus wants €60 million for the winger:

Juventus are prepared to sell winger Federico Chiesa for £52m, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG interested in a deal.

When does Bayern Munich re-start again?

That was...terrible.

Germany looked aimless and lacked energy and got the result that it deserved in a 2-0 loss to Colombia. The game looked like it mattered to the Colombians, while the Germans ambled around hoping that something good would happen (Hint: Nothing good happened).

Let’s find out if you are as bitter as me! As Stringer Bell once told Brother Mouzone and Omar Little, let’s “get on with it”:

And while you're at it, please throw a vote our way for the 2023 Best Club Podcast Award at WorldSoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support!