Grant-Leon Ranos explains why he made the jump from Bayern Munich to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Roadblocks galore at Bayern?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Wales v Armenia: Group D - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s young goal machine Grant-Leon Ranos made the move to Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach last month, signing for Die Fohlen until 2027. The reason behind his move to North-Rhine Westphalia isn’t about discontent, but rather he saw that trying to break into the first team is easier said than done. He had the foresight to decide against extending his contract and therefore left on a free transfer.

I had already decided in winter that I wouldn’t renew my contract. Of course, it’s difficult to assert yourself at Bayern in this huge competition.

For me personally, I didn’t necessarily see the best prospects of developing quickly as a young player. That’s why Borussia’s offer came at exactly the right time. A great club with a huge fan base - I’m really looking forward to it.

– Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia_GER

Although I’m very happy for Grant-Leon for making this move to further his career, I still think that it sucks that most youth talent that we have can’t make it in the senior team (or at other teams when we loan them out for that matter).

