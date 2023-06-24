Report: Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick on hot seat with German national team

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), it appears that not everyone was as keen on three games worth of experimentation and embarrassment during the last international session as former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

The 58-year-old now finds himself in some hot water over the team’s lack of success and his own nonchalant attitude toward the games against Ukraine, Poland, and Colombia:

Hansi Flick will be given September’s games against Japan and France to prove that he can form a competitive team for Euro 2024. Flick was discussed critically within the DFB, mainly due to the many experiments, but the association is not ready yet to part ways with him.

As much as Flick might have felt it was a good idea to try some new players and a new formation, the culture of losing only became more established. Simply put, Germany looks like it does not know how to win, how to gain a lead, or how to protect an advantage. Whatever Flick learned about this group during the recent friendlies, it might not have been worth the grief he is getting right now.

Even with the upcoming friendlies against France and Japan, Flick can no longer do things at his pace.

