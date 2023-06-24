Despite lackluster Arsenal offers, Bayern Munich and Manchester City should not get hopeful in Declan Rice pursuit

With reports leaking that Arsenal FC is playing hardball with West Ham in its transfer fee proposals for Declan Rice, some fans of both Bayern Munich and Manchester City started to get excited that there might eventually be an opening for their respective clubs to jump into the bidding fray.

Think again.

According to the Daily Mail, Rice has had it abundantly clear that he wants a move to Arsenal:

When Bayern Munich made an approach for the West Ham captain earlier this month, the response was polite but firm that Rice, though flattered, would prefer a move to Arsenal. It wasn’t just about staying in London, the Germans said. Rice had been convinced by Arsenal’s determined boss Mikel Arteta. How he would be central to Arsenal’s rebuild, where he would play, how he would play and the trust Arteta has in him to be the driving force to take his young side to the next level; that of Premier League champions. He is seen as a future Arsenal captain but on arrival would likely become part of the club’s leadership group which consists of Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

Rice is still thought to be Bayern Munich’s “dream signing” for this transfer window, but it is not even considered to be realistic at this stage. A quality Plan B has yet to emerge for the defensive midfield position and the Bavarians will continue their search in the coming weeks.