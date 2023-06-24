Report: Manchester City making late move for rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Kim Min-jae

For over a week now, it has been widely assumed that Bayern Munich is going to wrap up a signing of Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae to help offset the upcoming losses of both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

However, a report from Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke indicates that Manchester City is set to swoop in and grab the 26-year-old:

Man City could make a late move for Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Friday (23 June) that Man United are set to pull out of the race for the 26-year-old with Bayern Munich in the box seat to secure his signature. Bayern remain in pole position to sign Kim in this summer window – but Man City are now monitoring the defender’s situation ahead of a potential swoop. Man City are keen to add a top center-back to their star-studded squad this summer – a move which would leave Aymeric Laporte surplus to requirements.

Manchester City is also rumored to have interest in RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol, who could end up with a cost of twice as much as the South Korean.

Will Bayern Munich fail to get is man...or is this just some late spin on what is already considered to be a done deal?