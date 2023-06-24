Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer “can’t understand” FC Barcelona’s public comments about Joshua Kimmich

FC Barcelona and their coach Xavi have made it all too obvious that they want Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich at the Camp Nou and all the niceties that may entice a player to move to Spain (dunno what they told Robert Lewandowski, but anyway). Bayern president Herbert Hainer also cannot understand the rather vocal approach taken by the Catalans.

“First of all, Xavi was an excellent player and I have big respect for Barcelona. But I don’t understand why they’re openly and offensively ‘flirting’ with our player. Joshua Kimmich is an absolute cornerstone for us”, Hainer said (Sky Sport’s Ben Hackner via @iMiaSanMia).

Hainer affirmed Kimmich’s place in the team, essentially labeling him as a key player. “Joshua is a leader, has won many titles with us and will also continue to win titles with us in the future”, Hainer stated. “He’s firmly in our plans for the future and one of the players to build the team around”.

No go for Barca on this one, unless you give us Robert back.