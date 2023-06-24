President Hainer declares that yes, Bayern Munich is happy to have Thomas Tuchel

Beyond the fact that the appointment of Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich was a controversial one, with former coach Julian Nagelsmann in the hunt for three trophies at the end of March at the time of sacking, it were the lackluster performances that accompanied Tuchel that made fans upset. Of course, it is reasonable to point out that Tuchel has barely had any time to put his stamp on the team.

But equally, the start to Tuchel’s reign could not have gone much worse. Tuchel’s Bayern was immediately dumped out of two cup competitions and only won the Bundesliga-a title the Bavarian giants have gotten very used to winning-by the skin of their teeth. Add to that some lackluster football and peculiar lineup choices and it may not be a surprise that Tuchel is not a very popular man in Bavaria.

However, president Herbert Hainer sees things differently. “We’re definitely very happy to have him under contract. Thomas Tuchel is exactly the coach that FC Bayern needs, especially during this extraordinary situation for the club.”

The extraordinary situation of sacking a manager set up to be a long term solution, then sacking two of the most powerful men in Bavaria, who were also meant to be the future, in order to reappoint the old guard while failing to appoint a successor to the sporting director position? That situation? So how is he uniquely qualified?

“He’s already mastered complicated challenges at PSG and Chelsea.”

Oh. Fair enough, dealing with those clubs does qualify one for the craziness that is Bayern. But it’s not just his ability to manage chaotic, directionless clubs that make him suited for the Bundesliga giants.

Hainer: “His experience and competence are a big plus. He’s now won the league title with us and I’m sure there are still many more to come.”