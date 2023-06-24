Bayern Munich and Alexander Nübel to part ways as potential move to Premier League beckons

Alexander Nübel, having spent the last two seasons on loan at AS Monaco, is set to leave Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old has not been able to prove his worth since arriving from Schalke, though he was given the chance to do so after Manuel Neuer’s injury which he declined, drawing the ire of fans. Now it looks like he has to split:

Both Bayern and Alexander Nübel are looking to part ways this summer. Bayern would like to sell the goalkeeper with a buy-back clause. Another loan is also possible. Nübel has inquiries from abroad. The Premier League is an attractive destination for him – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

He could follow in the steps of compatriots Ron-Thorben Hoffmann (Sunderland) and Janina Leitzig (Leicester City Women) in playing in the Premier League. However, Bayern don’t want to give him up entirely and want a buy-back clause or send Nübel out on loan again. It is also likely that he won’t join the team in preseason with an August departure likely.

Here’s what his agent said: